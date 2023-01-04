UrduPoint.com

21 Per Cent Growth In RW Forecast In Next Eight Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

21 per cent growth in RW forecast in next eight years

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 21 per cent growth in renewable energy (RE) has been forecast in next eight years till 2030.

Sources told APP here that as per the forecast, the total generation from wind, solar and bagasse would be enhanced from from 2949 megawatt (MW) to 13,686 MW during the said period.

Sharing details, they said the share of solar would wind would be over 5000 MW, solar 7,932 MW and 749 MW bagasse. The government has revised these forecasts based on stronger policy support and ambitious climate targets announced for COP 26, i.e. Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy (30% share of solar and wind), Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP), National Electricity Policy 2021, and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) (60% capacity share of renewables and hydro by 2030.

They said in terms of tariff determination of renewables, the current cost of generation from different sources show that renewables were becoming increasingly competitive with conventional fossil fuel-based sources.

The current generation mix included wind and solar with much higher older tariffs of Rs 25.25/kWh and Rs 24.41/kWh and latest plants with tariffs as low as Rs.16.20/ kWh and Rs.19.14/kWh.

They said the tariffs determined by NEPRA for wind power plants in the last decade have reduced from Rs.12.77/kWh to Rs.6.39/kWh.

Pakistan's energy mix witnessed an offtake of renewables over the past decade. Renewables contribute about 4 per cent of total power sector generation while wind alone contributes more than two-thirds of renewables generation.

Energy generated from solar and wind jumped from almost zero in 2011 to 4,320 GWh of electricity units in 2021.

\395

Related Topics

Electricity Nepra Colombian Peso From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

20 minutes ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

1 hour ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.