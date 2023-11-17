219,742 foreigners repatriated via three KP borders to Afghanistan: Home Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of Afghan nationals continued to their home country and 219,742 Afghans returned through three border points.

According to Home Department KP, 216,084 Afghans returned via Torkham, 3,239 via Angoor Adda, and 419 through Kharlachi Kurram district since September 17, 2023. Similarly, 218 illegal immigrants were deported.

Free transport service was provided to them from Landi Kotal holding camp.