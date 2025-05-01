22 held over law violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sargodha district police arrested 22 outlaws during separate operations and recovered drugs and weapons from them, on Thursday.

A police spokesman told APP that police teams raided at different localities and arrested 22 suspects involved in various criminal activities.He said police teams recovered 1580 grams of heroin, 1432 grams of Ice, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, and one rifle along with ammunition from the accused.He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested 04 more criminals.He said that, following the special directions of District Police officer Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, the Sargodha Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the city of eagles.He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of Sargodha Police, and no one will be allowed to disrupt public peace.