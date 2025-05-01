Open Menu

Awareness Session For Disable Voters Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) An awareness seminar on the importance of voting of special persons was organised under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed at Sanat Zar (Social Welfare Department), Sargodha. District Manager Social Welfare Muhammad Yar Gondal and other members participated in it. The aim of this session was to make people with disabilities aware of the importance of voting and provide solutions to problems related to vote registration.

Apart from PWDs, other people participated in the session. District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed said in his address that voting is the constitutional right and national responsibility of every citizen. The Election Commission is ensuring that all citizens, especially the deprived classes, are equally involved in the electoral process.

He said that special steps are being taken for vote registration across the country including Sargodha so that all people aged 18 years or above can easily register their votes with their identity cards.

He stressed that PWDs should understand the power of disabled people and elect candidates who work for the development and social betterment of the country. At the end of the session, District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed thanked the Industrial Estate Administration and expressed his determination that the Election Commission of Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance while fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities. Moreover, one can get their votes corrected using Form No. 21 for registration, transfer of vote, Form No. 22 for objection, deletion of vote and Form No. 23 for correction of data.

