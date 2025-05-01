Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 180.25 PKR 183.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 745.50 PKR 753.50 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 376.60 PKR 380.10 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.60 PKR 207.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.71 PKR 43.11 PKR
Euro (EUR) 319.05 PKR 321.80 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.83 PKR 36.18 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.19 PKR 3.28 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.99 PKR 2.05 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.40 PKR 917.90 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.80 PKR 64.40 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 166.20 PKR 168.20 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.81 PKR 27.11 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 729.30 PKR 737.80 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.51 PKR 77.21 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.00 PKR 75.55 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.50 PKR 218.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.24 PKR 29.54 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 338.00 PKR 340.80 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.25 PKR 8.40 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 281.40 PKR 282.90 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.60 PKR 77.25 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

44 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

10 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

10 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

10 hours ago
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

10 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

10 hours ago
 Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

10 hours ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

9 hours ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business