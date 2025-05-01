Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 May 2025

Arslan Farid Published May 01, 2025 | 08:31 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 337,311 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 289,215.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 368,000 Rs 337,311
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 315,510 Rs 289,215
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,551 Rs 28,922

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

9 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

9 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

9 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

9 hours ago
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

10 hours ago
 Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

10 hours ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

9 hours ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

9 hours ago
 District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fir ..

District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business