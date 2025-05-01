Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 01, 2025 | 08:31 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 337,311 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 289,215.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 368,000
|Rs 337,311
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 315,510
|Rs 289,215
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 31,551
|Rs 28,922
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 202549 minutes ago
-
Govt decreases petrol, diesel price by Rs.2 per liter9 hours ago
-
Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held10 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, discusses Pakistan's vision to become a $1 trillion ec ..10 hours ago
-
Govt to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, export competitiveness: Haroon12 hours ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May12 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stands shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army12 hours ago
-
Shanghai Auto Show accelerates Punjab's electric vehicle ambitions12 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusivity in pre-budget c ..13 hours ago
-
Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting13 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar assures protection of workers rights13 hours ago
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports14 hours ago