Three CTD Officials Martyred, Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Three personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and two terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A CTD spokesperson told media here Wednesday that the exchange of fire took place in the Spina Tangi area of Bannu between CTD personnel and terrorists.
In the exchange, three CTD officials were martyred and two were injured.
The martyrs include ASI Binyamin, Constable Inam, and Mansoor. The injured personnel include Wafid Khan and Imran.
In retaliatory fire by the CTD, two terrorists were killed. Their accomplices managed to flee along with the injured ones.
Weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.
The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
APP/fam
