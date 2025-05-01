Open Menu

Three CTD Officials Martyred, Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Three personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and two terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A CTD spokesperson told media here Wednesday that the exchange of fire took place in the Spina Tangi area of Bannu between CTD personnel and terrorists.

In the exchange, three CTD officials were martyred and two were injured.

The martyrs include ASI Binyamin, Constable Inam, and Mansoor. The injured personnel include Wafid Khan and Imran.

In retaliatory fire by the CTD, two terrorists were killed. Their accomplices managed to flee along with the injured ones.

Weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

14 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

14 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

14 hours ago
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

14 hours ago
 Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

14 hours ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

14 hours ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan