22 held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for police said on Tuesday that raiding teams nabbed five drug pushers and recovered 520 grams hashish and 75 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held nine gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs15,200 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested eight people and recovered six pistols, two guns and a number of bullets from them.