UrduPoint.com

22 Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 11:20 PM

22 held with contraband

Police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for police said on Tuesday that raiding teams nabbed five drug pushers and recovered 520 grams hashish and 75 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held nine gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs15,200 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested eight people and recovered six pistols, two guns and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in ..

UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in migrant tragedy

24 seconds ago
 Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first ..

Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first Danish start

25 seconds ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

27 seconds ago
 Global rights bodies call for immediate release of ..

Global rights bodies call for immediate release of Mohammad Zubair, end to haras ..

30 seconds ago
 Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Punjab Institute of ..

Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Punjab Institute of Cardiology

3 minutes ago
 Three ice factories sealed, owners booked

Three ice factories sealed, owners booked

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.