UrduPoint.com

22 Held With Contraband In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:58 PM

22 held with contraband in faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.6 kg hashish and 15 litres liquor from them.

The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 36,050 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 people and recovered three pistols anda number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Anda Criminals From

Recent Stories

NPB to hold one-day training session for journalis ..

NPB to hold one-day training session for journalists on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Police forward summary for installation of 4500 mo ..

Police forward summary for installation of 4500 more cameras in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Systemic Flaws Led to Major Energy Crisis on Europ ..

Systemic Flaws Led to Major Energy Crisis on European Market - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Putin Slams 'Experts' Replacing Energy Market Anal ..

Putin Slams 'Experts' Replacing Energy Market Analysis With Political Slogans

2 minutes ago
 Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass ..

Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass regime

18 minutes ago
 Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check ..

Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check spread of HIV/AIDs in Sindh

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.