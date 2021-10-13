22 held with contraband in faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

The police teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.6 kg hashish and 15 litres liquor from them.

The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 36,050 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 people and recovered three pistols anda number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.