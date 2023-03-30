UrduPoint.com

22 Profiteers Arrested, Six Booked During March

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:52 PM

22 profiteers arrested, six booked during March

The teams of the district administration here on Thursday conducted operation against profiteers and arrested 22 shopkeepers and booked six others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the district during this month.

A meeting to this effect reviewed the performance of price control magistrates

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The teams of the district administration here on Thursday conducted operation against profiteers and arrested 22 shopkeepers and booked six others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the district during this month.

A meeting to this effect reviewed the performance of price control magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that shopkeepers would not be allowed to sell commodities on high rates. He said that implementation of controlled price lists was being ensured strictly and violators were not only being fined but FIRs were also being registered against them.

He directed the price control magistrates to ensure visit the markets on daily basis to prevent price hike during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that most of the officers were performing duties at free flour distribution points and census but the responsibility of action against profiteering was also continued in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 22 shopkeepers have been arrested while FIRs have been registered against six others over selling commodities on high rates while a sum of over Rs 2.2 million was also imposed on many shopkeepers over violations.

Related Topics

Visit Price Vehari Market Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership ..

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity to US

29 minutes ago
 ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE R ..

ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

29 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leade ..

Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leader Laura Borras to 4 Years in P ..

19 minutes ago
 US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in ..

US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in 2021 - Final GDP Reading

14 minutes ago
 Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Er ..

Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Erdogan's Nomination for Preside ..

14 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber S ..

Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.