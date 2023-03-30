22 profiteers arrested, six booked during March

The teams of the district administration here on Thursday conducted operation against profiteers and arrested 22 shopkeepers and booked six others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the district during this month.

A meeting to this effect reviewed the performance of price control magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that shopkeepers would not be allowed to sell commodities on high rates. He said that implementation of controlled price lists was being ensured strictly and violators were not only being fined but FIRs were also being registered against them.

He directed the price control magistrates to ensure visit the markets on daily basis to prevent price hike during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that most of the officers were performing duties at free flour distribution points and census but the responsibility of action against profiteering was also continued in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 22 shopkeepers have been arrested while FIRs have been registered against six others over selling commodities on high rates while a sum of over Rs 2.2 million was also imposed on many shopkeepers over violations.