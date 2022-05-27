2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 2280 litre unhygienic milk at Muzaffargarh Jitoi road in the wee hours on Friday.

The Food Authority official during their routine checking spotted in big vehicle which was intercepted at the checkpost.

It was found mixing of water and chemical when scanned by lactoscan machine. Adulterated milk has to be supplied at shops and markets in different areas of the district.

DG Food Authority vowed to continue action against adulteration. He further said milk was fundamental food and those were found mixing chemicals, water or unhygienic substance wouldn't be spared, rather treated with iron hands.

