23 employers facing trial for paying low wages to workers

The Labour department has sent cases against 23 employers to courts for trial on charge of paying low wages to workers in violation of the minimum wage law during an ongoing campaign so far

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Labour department has sent cases against 23 employers to courts for trial on charge of paying low wages to workers in violation of the minimum wage law during an ongoing campaign so far.

Assistant Director Labour Mian Jahangir stated this in a district vigilance committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali here on Tuesday.

He said six shops and brick-kilns faced FIRs over violation of the Child Labour Act, adding, the violators were arrested from their workplaces, according to a press release.

The DC said immediate action should be taken against violators of child labour and the Bonded Labour Act.

He said officials should ensure that workers should get Rs 17,500 per month wages as per law.

He said children of brick-kiln workers be admitted to schools for their proper education.