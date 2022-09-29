UrduPoint.com

23 Food Outlets Fined

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed Rs 240,000 fine on 23 food points and a milk-carrying vehicle over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 240,000 to 23 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams inspected 21 milk carrying vehicles at various roads of the city and imposed fine amounting to Rs 3,000 to a vehicle on adulteration.

He said that 147 notices were issued to owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

