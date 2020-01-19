23 gamblers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested 23 gamblers from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

Police spokesman on Sunday said a vigorous campaign has been launched against the gamblers in district.

The gamblers were arrested from ChakNo.232-RB, D-Type Colony, Jhang Bazaar and Chak No.115-JB and they were identified as; Kashif, Amir, Ali, Ghulam Rasool, Haroon, Muhammad Basharat, Billa, Ahmad, Javaid, Faisal, Akhtar, Iqbal Ahmad, etcetera.