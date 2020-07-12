UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Arrested During Raid At Sheesha Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

24 arrested during raid at Sheesha Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Sunday and arrested 24 accused in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station, police spokesman informed APP.

On a tip off, Race Course Police carried out operation and arrested Amir.

Usman, Bilal, Hasnain, Haris, Muhammad Usman, Sher Zaman, Syed Hamza, Suleman Ali, Faheem, Hammad,Shazeb and others.

Police team also recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

4 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.