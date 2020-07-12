24 arrested during raid at Sheesha Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Sunday and arrested 24 accused in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station, police spokesman informed APP.

On a tip off, Race Course Police carried out operation and arrested Amir.

Usman, Bilal, Hasnain, Haris, Muhammad Usman, Sher Zaman, Syed Hamza, Suleman Ali, Faheem, Hammad,Shazeb and others.

Police team also recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.