24 Arrested, Weapons Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Police after launching a massive crackdown against the

criminals arrested 24 accused, including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court

absconders and several others.

Police said that different police teams raided in various areas and arrested Imran, Ahmed,

Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain,

Majeed and others .

Police also recovered 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4-kg hashish,

2.3-kg heroine and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

