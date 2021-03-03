UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 MPAs Cast Their Votes So Far In Balochistan Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:03 PM

24 MPAs cast their votes so far in Balochistan Assembly

At least 24 member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have cast their votes so far in Balochistan Assembly for 12 senate seats while the processes of senate election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 24 member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have cast their votes so far in Balochistan Assembly for 12 senate seats while the processes of senate election.

The MPAs including an Independent, MPA, Nawab Muhammad Aslamd Raisani, BAP's Mir Zahoor Buledi, Lala Rasheed Baloch, Guhram Bugti, BAP's Nawabzada Mir Tariq Magis, Haji Muhammd Khan Lehri, Mir Jam Muhammad Jamal, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, Mir Sarfraz Chaker Domki, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Mah Jabeen Shiran, Dr, Rubaba Khan, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Sradar Saleh Muhammd Bhootan and ANP's Zamrak Khan Achakzai have cast their votes.

While the first vote of senate election was cast by Zamrak Khan Achkzai in the Balochistan Assembly .

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Balochistan Awami National Party Vote Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

6 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

2 minutes ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

2 minutes ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.