24 MPAs cast their votes so far in Balochistan Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 24 member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have cast their votes so far in Balochistan Assembly for 12 senate seats while the processes of senate election.

The MPAs including an Independent, MPA, Nawab Muhammad Aslamd Raisani, BAP's Mir Zahoor Buledi, Lala Rasheed Baloch, Guhram Bugti, BAP's Nawabzada Mir Tariq Magis, Haji Muhammd Khan Lehri, Mir Jam Muhammad Jamal, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, Mir Sarfraz Chaker Domki, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Mah Jabeen Shiran, Dr, Rubaba Khan, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Sradar Saleh Muhammd Bhootan and ANP's Zamrak Khan Achakzai have cast their votes.

While the first vote of senate election was cast by Zamrak Khan Achkzai in the Balochistan Assembly .