25 Illegal Buildings Sealed Under CDA Anti-encroachment Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM
The Capital Development, on the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday sealed 25 illegal buildings and issued warning to a private housing society during its operations conducted against illegal constructions, encroachments, illegal housing societies and violation of building bylaws all over the city
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Capital Development, on the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday sealed 25 illegal buildings and issued warning to a private housing society during its operations conducted against illegal constructions, encroachments, illegal housing societies and violation of building bylaws all over the city.
In this connection strict action was taken against the violation of layout plan (LOP) in Jinnah Garden Extension and all the roads including the entrances built beyond the LOP were removed, a news release said.
The CDA administration warned the Jinnah Garden management to halt the construction beyond the approved LOP.
The administration of Jinnah Garden has assured that they will get the permission on Monday by submitting the regular fee.
Moreover, the Building Control Department sealed 25 buildings in Sawan Garden Housing Society on violation of building by-laws. It is pertinent to mention here that these 25 sealed buildings were constructed in the violation of Building Control and Regulation 2020.
On this occasion, Chairman CDA Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that CDA's actions against illegal constructions and encroachments will continue in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj pilgrims4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments4 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP2 minutes ago
-
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock4 minutes ago
-
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries9 minutes ago
-
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam15 minutes ago
-
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital15 minutes ago
-
SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district6 minutes ago
-
DC Kaleemullah reviews works of Duki to Chamalang road6 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: DC6 minutes ago
-
Rs 844.8m fine imposed on 8117 power pilferers in 251 days4 minutes ago
-
DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad29 minutes ago