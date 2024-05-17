Open Menu

25 Illegal Buildings Sealed Under CDA Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

The Capital Development, on the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday sealed 25 illegal buildings and issued warning to a private housing society during its operations conducted against illegal constructions, encroachments, illegal housing societies and violation of building bylaws all over the city

In this connection strict action was taken against the violation of layout plan (LOP) in Jinnah Garden Extension and all the roads including the entrances built beyond the LOP were removed, a news release said.

The CDA administration warned the Jinnah Garden management to halt the construction beyond the approved LOP.

The administration of Jinnah Garden has assured that they will get the permission on Monday by submitting the regular fee.

Moreover, the Building Control Department sealed 25 buildings in Sawan Garden Housing Society on violation of building by-laws. It is pertinent to mention here that these 25 sealed buildings were constructed in the violation of Building Control and Regulation 2020.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that CDA's actions against illegal constructions and encroachments will continue in the coming days.

