25 more die of corona in KP, 419 new cases reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 419 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Thursday.

With 25 more deaths, toll from the corona has climbed to 5354 while total active cases in the province have declined to 7259 as 619 patients have been recovered during the period.

A total of 11830 tests were conducted in the province out of which 419 proved positive for coronavirus.