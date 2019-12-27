25 new seed varieties approved in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Seed Council has approved 25 new seed varieties on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Seed Council has approved 25 new seed varieties on Thursday.

A spokesman of Punjab Agriculture department (PAD) told APP that Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial, who chaired the meeting approved 25 varieties of cumulative seeds, including 9 olive oil and 1 bt cotton namely FH-444.

On the occasion, Langrial congratulated the scientists on the preparation of new varieties. He said under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, work on developing new varieties of seed would continue.

New varieties of crops can withstand severe weather conditions and have strong immunity against diseases, he added.