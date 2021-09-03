25 Shopkeepers Held; 15 Fined Over Corona SOPs Violation
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration in a crackdown against violation of corona SOPs here Friday booked 25 shopkeepers and fined 15 others.
A special task force of the district administration on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Abbas Khan Afridi visited Chakdara baza and surrounding areas, bus terminals and distributed free face masks among the people.