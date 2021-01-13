25 thousand coal mine workers to be tested against Tuberculosis in Sindh: Syed Saleem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Provincial Programme Officer Sindh T.B. Control Programme Dr. Syed Saleem Hussain Kazmi has informed that 25 thousand coal mine workers of the province will be tested against Tuberculosis and after diagnosis, medical treatment will be provided to affected persons.

Addressing an awareness seminar on Tuberculosis here at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is ranked fifth among T.B. high burden countries and there is the need to wage war with awareness among the people about the hazards of this disease. The disease can be controlled by adopting preventive measures with proper diet, he said and added that according to WHO, the disease caused deaths of 42 thousand people in the year 2019.

According to a report, he informed that out of 210 million population, 6.6 million people of Pakistan have been affected by Tuberculosis. Out of these Tuberculosis affected people, only 63 are getting medical treatment against this disease, he added.

He informed the Tuberculosis is vulnerable for coal mine workers because of the working environment therefore provision of a healthy atmosphere is essential for them. The Provincial T.

B. Control Programme Sindh has decided to conduct clinical examination of around 25 thousand coal mine workers of the province and after diagnosis, the required medical treatment will be provided to affected workers so that other workers could be saved from this disease.

The Provincial Director Sindh T.B. Control Programme Dr. Teerat Das Velcha said the companies operating coal mines in Lakhra Coal Field should adopt effective measures to save the workers against the disease.

He informed that the number of deaths has been increased as a result of Tuberculosis therefore launching of massive mass awareness campaigns against the disease is the need of the hour. Presently, Tuberculosis is being treated in 328 government hospitals however more efforts are required for the purpose, he added.

The speakers of the seminar also spoke at length about the hazards of Hepatitis among coal mine workers and emphasized the need of provision of safe drinking water and other safety measures for them.

Among others, Chairman Lakhra Coal Field Mir Abdul Samad Raeesani, Chief Executive Officer Energy Department Toufiq Ahmed and Syed Azhar Shah also addressed the seminar.