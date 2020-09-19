26 SIs promoted to next rank

(@FahadShabbir)

Around 26 sub-inspectors (SIs) of Islamabad police promoted to the rank of inspector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 26 sub-inspectors (SIs) of Islamabad police promoted to the rank of inspector.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan had given the formal approval on the recommendation of departmental promotion committee, held here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, also attended among others by AIGs Kamran Adil (Establishment), Muhammad Suleman(Special Branch) , SSPs, Irfran Tariq (Headquarters), Farrukh Rashid (Traffic) and DSP(Legal).

In next phase, head constables and inspectors would also be promoted to the next ranks, said a statement issued here.

The IGP has greeted all the promotes and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty and more responsibility in next ranks.