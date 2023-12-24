Open Menu

2611 Police Officials To Perform Duty On Christmas In Multan Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

2611 police officials to perform duty on Christmas in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Multan region police have issued a security plan regarding Christmas as 2,611 police officials would perform their duties for the safety of 202 church programmes across the region as per directions of Regional Police Officer Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary.

The purpose of these arrangements was to ensure the safety of the special worship places of the minority community.

On this occasion, RPO said that the Multan Region Police was always striving and using all possible resources to protect the masses.

Strict security arrangements have been made for 41 Christmas festivals/churches security in Multan, 41 Vehari, 106 Khanewal and 14 programmes in Lodhran district.

