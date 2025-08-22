Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political maturity for dialogue

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), must show political maturity and wisdom for initiating dialogue with ruling party

Policy of conflicts as adopted by PTI leaders could not make the dialogue process successful, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had been using the social media tools for maligning the national institutions, he said. PTI had also found

involved in May 9 riots, he added.

In reply to a question, he said PTI should come forward for talks with open mind and avoid politics of conflicts and blame game against the state institutions.

