- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political matu ..
Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Urges PTI To Show Political Maturity For Dialogue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), must show political maturity and wisdom for initiating dialogue with ruling party
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf
(PTI), must show political maturity and wisdom for initiating dialogue with ruling party.
Policy of conflicts as adopted by PTI leaders could not make the dialogue process successful, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI had been using the social media tools for maligning the national institutions, he said. PTI had also found
involved in May 9 riots, he added.
In reply to a question, he said PTI should come forward for talks with open mind and avoid politics of conflicts and blame game against the state institutions.
Recent Stories
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP1 minute ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs1 minute ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political matu ..1 minute ago
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers12 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH12 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota12 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing12 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations12 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"7 minutes ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..7 minutes ago