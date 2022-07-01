27 prisoners released from Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Haidar Ali Arif, accompanied by Civil Judge Sajid Bilal Friday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered to release 27 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said.

The judges visited various sections of jail including kitchen, hospital, family rooms, barracks, etc and expressed satisfaction over tight security and administrative arrangements.