UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Sasta Bazaar Fire Victims Get Relief Cheques

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

27 Sasta bazaar fire victims get relief cheques

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Friday distributed relief cheques among 27 victims of the Dhamial Sasta bazaar fire here at his office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Friday distributed relief cheques among 27 victims of the Dhamial Sasta bazaar fire here at his office.

Saqib handed over cheques of Rs 10 million to the victims of the blaze that had destroyed their shops on June 20.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner assured the traders that that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems faced by trader's community as the traders were the backbone of the country.

Related Topics

Fire Rawalpindi June All Million

Recent Stories

People elected Imran Khan to act against corrupt: ..

2 minutes ago

FBR Chairman warns traders, importers of procuring ..

2 minutes ago

OSCE Representative on Media Freedom Pledges to Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey bilateral relations getting stronger wi ..

3 minutes ago

UK Inks Deal With Raytheon to Fast-Track Launch of ..

9 minutes ago

Past rulers ruined national economy: Minister

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.