27 Sasta bazaar fire victims get relief cheques

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Friday distributed relief cheques among 27 victims of the Dhamial Sasta bazaar fire here at his office.

Saqib handed over cheques of Rs 10 million to the victims of the blaze that had destroyed their shops on June 20.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner assured the traders that that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems faced by trader's community as the traders were the backbone of the country.