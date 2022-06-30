UrduPoint.com

273 Prisoners Undergo Medical Check Up During Camp At Central Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

273 prisoners undergo medical check up during camp at Central jail

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Medical camp was set up at Central Jail Multan in which 273 prisoners undergo medical check up here on Thursday.

The free medicines were provided to prisoners after identifying their diseases.

The medical camp was organized by Madina Foundation Faisalabad in which expert doctors conducted medical check-up of the prisoners.

Senior Superintendent Jail Naveed Ashraf and other officers besides Medical Camp Coordinator Khalid Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

The doctors team included physician Dr Umair Shafqat, Surgeon Dr Shoaib Salman, Dermatologist Dr Farzan Ahmed, Dentist Dr Rameez Tariq, Ophthalmologist Dr Sufyan Safdar and in-charge Pharmacy Abrar Hussain were also present.

The doctors examined the prisoners and took necessary steps for their treatment. They also gave useful advice to the prison administration to maintain a healthy environment and health of the prisoners.

Senior Superintendent Jail Naveed Ashraf thanked Madina Foundation administration for organizing the medical camp and hoped that this welfare initiative would be continued in future also.

He said that special attention was being paid to maintain the health of the prisoners. Coordinator Medical Camp Khalid Mahmood said that medical campuses were being organized in the jails across Punjab under phased program organized by Madina Foundation while various other welfare schemes are also being implemented for the welfare of the inmates.

