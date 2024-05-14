PO wanted in bloody robbery case nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wah Saddar Police successfully apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a bloody robbery case on Tuesday, sending him behind bars

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police successfully apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a bloody robbery case on Tuesday, sending him behind bars.

According to a police spokesman, Ishaq Khan shot dead Asghar during a robbery incident on April 3 this year.

Subsequently, a local court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) due to his willful disappearance.

The Wah Saddar Police raided his secret hideout and arrested him. The police also recovered the weapon used during the killing and robbery incident.

APP/ajq/378