2763 sanitary workers, 707 vehicles to carry out Eid operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Sunday finalized three-day Eid-ul-Azha sanitation operation plan for 65 union councils of Peshawar.

The plan was finalized during a meeting with WSSP Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir in the chair. As per the plan, 2763 sanitary workers would be on duty on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The company will collect offal through 706 vehicles of which 339 are WSSP's own fleet while 367 vehicles are hired for the biggest sanitation operation of the year in which over 14000 tons of waste is expected to be collected and disposed within 3 days of Eid.

A massive awareness campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis to sensitize masses about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing offal at designated locations.

The outreach teams have liaise with 250 Ulemas and prayer leaders to aware masses regarding proper waste disposal and avoid throwing offal in drains, streets and canals.

Of 2763 staff, 1218 are sanitary workers, 943 Katta Qulis, 330 drivers, 118 helpers, 74 municipal inspectors and 78 supervisors.

Of the total fleet, 113 Suzuki dumpers, 63 mini dumpers, 36 bike loaders, 149 small and large tractors, 39 compactors, 63 shovels, 93 trucks, 27 multi-loaders armroll, 112 dumpers, 11 excavators would be used for offal and waste collection.

All zonal managers have finalized temporary transfer stations where the waste would be collected from narrow streets and congested residential localities and then taken to Shamshato dumping site some 22km away from city premises.

The waste would be fumigated and powder lime will be used before covering it with soil at the dumping site and in transfer stations.

A large size pit has also been excavated to properly cover the waste and offal at the dumping site.

Monitoring teams supervised by the WSSP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir comprising general managers, zonal managers, managers and assistant managers are constituted for effective execution of the plan.

To divide the staff and vehicles zone-wise, Zone-A will deploy 609 staff and 192 vehicles. In Zone-B, 723 staff and 192 vehicles will be deployed to carry out operation.

The company will deploy 746 staff and 159 vehicles in Zone-C while 362 sanitary workers to collect waste through 93 vehicles of different sizes in Zone-D. The newly established Zone-E will deploy 324 staff and 76 vehicles. The company is expected to collect 12818 tons of waste during three days of operation.

As per the plan, the offal collection points would be washed, fumigated while powder lime will be used as disinfectant to control stench.

The company has already launched an awareness campaign in all union councils. Teams of community development officers are organizing corner meetings to spread awareness among masses to dump waste at designated points. About 500 awareness banners are placed in every nook and corner of the city inscribed with slogans to keep the city clean of offal and help line number 1334 of the company.

Ulema, teachers, elders and people from all walks of life are being engaged to make the sanitation operation a success. "Masses' role is vital in keeping the city clean," said Dr Nasir.