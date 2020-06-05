28 transporters charged with violation of SOPs in Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has Challaned 28 public transport vehicles and imposed fined amounting to Rs.18000 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has Challaned 28 public transport vehicles and imposed fined amounting to Rs.18000 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 18000 on 28 Violaters while impounded two vehicles.

He requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.