Open Menu

287 Raids Conducted On Hideouts Of Drug-dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

287 raids conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Under the leadership of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the intelligence-based operations have been accelerated across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 287 raids were conducted by police teams on the hideouts of drug-dealers in one day, 116 cases were registered against the accused involved in nefarious business and 119 accused were arrested.

54-kg charas, 310-gram ice and 1,083 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

The spokesperson said that 25,935 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers during the ongoing Drug Free Punjab campaign from February 26. 12603 accused involved in nefarious business were arrested against whom 12027 cases were also registered. 7733-kg charas, 134-kg heroin, more than 267-kg opium, more than 37-kg ice and 154,414 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Business Punjab February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

24 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan