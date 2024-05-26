287 Raids Conducted On Hideouts Of Drug-dealers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Under the leadership of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the intelligence-based operations have been accelerated across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 287 raids were conducted by police teams on the hideouts of drug-dealers in one day, 116 cases were registered against the accused involved in nefarious business and 119 accused were arrested.
54-kg charas, 310-gram ice and 1,083 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.
The spokesperson said that 25,935 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers during the ongoing Drug Free Punjab campaign from February 26. 12603 accused involved in nefarious business were arrested against whom 12027 cases were also registered. 7733-kg charas, 134-kg heroin, more than 267-kg opium, more than 37-kg ice and 154,414 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outlaws manhandle Mepco team5 minutes ago
-
Governor Tesori conveys condolences at Talat Hussain's residence6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police provide foolproof security for worship places6 minutes ago
-
IWMB staff apprehends hunter in Margalla Hills National Park6 minutes ago
-
PO arrested from Saudi Arabia after 8 years15 minutes ago
-
297 traffic accidents reported in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Green Peace Organization to organize Heat stroke camp on May 2716 minutes ago
-
Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention: IGP16 minutes ago
-
Met Office predicts heatwave conditions in plain areas16 minutes ago
-
Multifunctional public sports arena nears completion25 minutes ago
-
Punjab agriculture minister discusses farmers issues with minister for water and power26 minutes ago
-
Rs.28m more generated from contracts of GBS, City Terminal26 minutes ago