29 Criminals Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:59 PM

29 criminals held with contraband

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

Police said raiding teams nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 1.

6 kg hashish and 305 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held three gamblers and recovered Rs 5,050 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 18 people and recovered 18 pistols, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

