29 injured as coach rams into tractor trolley on Indus Highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :About 29 persons received injuries when a flying coach, carrying a marriage party, rams into a tractor trolley on Indus Highway at Takht-e-Nusrati area of Karak district on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Rescue 1122, the injured are mostly women and children who were provided medical treatment on emergent basis.

Soon after receiving report of accident, Rescue 1122 sent three ambulances to the spot which started rescue operation.

Out of 29 injured, 16 were rushed to nearby District Headquarters Hospital while 13 were given treatment on the spot.

The Rescue department also removed the damaged vehicles from the Indus Highway and restored traffic flow.