UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Injured As Coach Rams Into Tractor Trolley On Indus Highway

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

29 injured as coach rams into tractor trolley on Indus Highway

About 29 persons received injuries when a flying coach, carrying a marriage party, rams into a tractor trolley on Indus Highway at Takht-e-Nusrati area of Karak district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :About 29 persons received injuries when a flying coach, carrying a marriage party, rams into a tractor trolley on Indus Highway at Takht-e-Nusrati area of Karak district on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Rescue 1122, the injured are mostly women and children who were provided medical treatment on emergent basis.

Soon after receiving report of accident, Rescue 1122 sent three ambulances to the spot which started rescue operation.

Out of 29 injured, 16 were rushed to nearby District Headquarters Hospital while 13 were given treatment on the spot.

The Rescue department also removed the damaged vehicles from the Indus Highway and restored traffic flow.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Marriage Vehicles Traffic Karak Rescue 1122 Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

6 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

36 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

1 hour ago

Sixty-Five Talibs, 3 Policemen Dead in Clashes in ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of girl's molestation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.