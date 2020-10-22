UrduPoint.com
29 More Corona Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:50 PM

29 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :About 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15767 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 306670 people were screened for the virus till October 22, out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 15382 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

