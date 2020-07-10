29 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :About 29 more persons were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11128 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 114293 people were screened for the virus till July 10 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 7224 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 126 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.