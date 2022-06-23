UrduPoint.com

29 Shops, Hotels Sealed On Violation Of Time Restriction

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration sealed 29 stores, hotels and restaurants on violation of business hours restrictions in the city for power saving on Wednesday night.

As per orders of deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu, AC city checked markets and bazaars and sealed fifteen stores which were found operational after 9:30 pm.

Fourteen hotels and restaurants were also sealed on violation.

Officials said that time restriction imposed by Punjab government would be enforced strictly. They said that traders community was extending full cooperation to the administration in government's efforts to minimize power consumption in the face of energy crisis.

Officials said that price control magistrates would continue to inspect shops for price checking.

