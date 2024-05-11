299 Raids Conducted On Hideouts Of Drug-dealers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Under the Punjab Police 'Drug Free Punjab' campaign, raids were conducted on 299 hideouts of drug-dealers hours across the province including in Lahore during the last 24 hours.
Punjab Police spokesperson said on Saturday that 117 cases were registered and 120 suspected drug-traffickers were arrested.
The police recovered 38-kg charas, 2-kg heroin, half a kilogram of opium, 1,434 litres of liquor from the accused.
According to the spokesman, 21,445 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug-dealers during the last two-and-a-half months, 9,986 cases were registered and 10,505 accused were arrested. The police recovered 6,647-kg charas, 34.5-kg Ice, 118-kg heroin, more than 221-kg opium and 13,0651 litres of liquor from the accused.
IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to supervise the anti-narcotics operations themselves.
