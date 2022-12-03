UrduPoint.com

2nd Emerson University Academic Council Meeting Held, Approve Various Agenda Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The second academic council meeting of Emerson University was held which approved various agenda items.

Vice-Chancellor Emerson university Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan chaired the meeting in which Vice-Chancellor Kohsar University Murree Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari, former Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Prof. Dr. Zia Al Qayyum, Deputy Secretary Higher education Dr Muhammad Naeem and heads of all departments participated.

The agenda items were presented by Registrar Prof. Dr. Zia Ahmed and seconded by Dr. Abrar Mohiuddin.

M.Phil classes in various fields, eight new faculties including the Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Languages, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Media Arts, Faculty of food Science, six new departments of business Education and Finance, Bioinformatics and Biotechnology, Center of Translational Studies, Computer Science and Environmental Sciences were launched as well as various agenda items were approved.

The appointment of members of the board of Studies of various departments and the admission policy was also included.

