2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show Opens At Expo Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 08:28 PM

The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show was inaugurated here at the Expo Centre on Tuesday, bringing together key stakeholders of the date palm sector from Pakistan and abroad

The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show was inaugurated here at the Expo Centre on Tuesday, bringing together key stakeholders of the date palm sector from Pakistan and abroad.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest, which was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Mohammed Sultan Al Kaitoob, Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, and Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The event was formally inaugurated by Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive, TDAP, along with Sheryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, in the presence of diplomats, ambassadors, exporters, and farmers.

This year’s show has attracted 50 Pakistani exhibitors and over 20 foreign exhibitors from countries including Egypt, UAE, Jordan, and other leading date-producing nations. The exhibition showcases a wide range of date varieties, post-harvest technologies, packaging solutions, and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani emphasized Sindh’s role as the leading producer of dates in Pakistan and highlighted the province’s commitment to supporting growers, improving infrastructure, and boosting exports.

He appreciated the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, particularly the role of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in advancing research, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP, reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to facilitating market access, foreign investment, and international collaborations, noting that the festival is a vital platform to showcase Pakistan’s potential in the global date sector.

The three-day event will feature B2B meetings, technical sessions, and international pavilions, providing opportunities for farmers, exporters, and investors to expand trade linkages and partnerships.

The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show marks another step forward in TDAP’s efforts to diversify Pakistan’s agricultural exports, strengthen global linkages, and promote innovation and sustainability in the horticulture sector.

