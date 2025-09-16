Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 1000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PFA disposes of 1000 liters adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,000 liters of adulterated milk during a special inspection drive in Chowk Qureshi on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magsi, the food safety team launched a special operation against adulterated milk.

The team checked thousands of liters of milk during the inspection of two milk carrier vehicles. Samples from the seized supply failed laboratory tests, revealing reduced fat content and lack of natural nutrition.The suppliers were fined Rs. 27,000 for attempting to supply substandard milk while the milk was disposed of on the spot.

DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said in a statement that adulteration in such a vital food item would never be tolerated.

