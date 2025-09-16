TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza paid a detailed visit to Murree on Tuesday, reviewing ongoing initiatives to promote tourism in the hill station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza paid a detailed visit to Murree on Tuesday, reviewing ongoing initiatives to promote tourism in the hill station.

He visited Sehr Bagla, Aliot, Gharial, Ocha, Mehra, Sandhian, Karam Kot, Barian, and Lakot areas to assess measures being undertaken to facilitate visitors.

Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift Mian Moazzam Nazir briefed him on the arrangements made for tourists. On the occasion, the TDCP MD also inaugurated the Golf Cart Project.

Later, Asim Raza met Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer to review collaborative efforts for boosting tourism.

Speaking to the media, the TDCP MD said Murree remained a prime tourist destination, attracting large numbers of visitors from across the country.

He noted that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of Tourism Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, modern projects were being launched in Murree, including eco-friendly resorts, a theme park, a sky glass walkway bridge, a safari train, golf carts, and a paragliding club.

He added that in coordination with the district administration, work had also begun on the restoration and beautification of hiking tracks to further enhance Murree’s appeal as a modern, eco-friendly tourist destination.