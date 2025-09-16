TDCP MD Visits Murree, Reviews Initiatives To Promote Tourism
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza paid a detailed visit to Murree on Tuesday, reviewing ongoing initiatives to promote tourism in the hill station
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza paid a detailed visit to Murree on Tuesday, reviewing ongoing initiatives to promote tourism in the hill station.
He visited Sehr Bagla, Aliot, Gharial, Ocha, Mehra, Sandhian, Karam Kot, Barian, and Lakot areas to assess measures being undertaken to facilitate visitors.
Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift Mian Moazzam Nazir briefed him on the arrangements made for tourists. On the occasion, the TDCP MD also inaugurated the Golf Cart Project.
Later, Asim Raza met Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer to review collaborative efforts for boosting tourism.
Speaking to the media, the TDCP MD said Murree remained a prime tourist destination, attracting large numbers of visitors from across the country.
He noted that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of Tourism Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, modern projects were being launched in Murree, including eco-friendly resorts, a theme park, a sky glass walkway bridge, a safari train, golf carts, and a paragliding club.
He added that in coordination with the district administration, work had also begun on the restoration and beautification of hiking tracks to further enhance Murree’s appeal as a modern, eco-friendly tourist destination.
Recent Stories
PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision removing him from office
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct ..
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone
ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack cas ..
2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at Expo Centre
President Zardari witnesses signing of three MoUs in Shanghai
RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure financial transparency
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
CDC expands RAAST aggregator network with on boarding of KTrade securities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive52 seconds ago
-
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism53 seconds ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests55 seconds ago
-
ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack case58 seconds ago
-
14 shops sealed, 5 arrested in action against overpriced sugar sales in ICT31 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore31 minutes ago
-
2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at Expo Centre3 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide stresses guidance, encouragement of youth for bright future31 minutes ago
-
Govt issues list of 113 verified Umrah companies to protect pilgrims from fraud31 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1000 liters adulterated milk31 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs 1.81m for healthcare of cops31 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court at Patriata PS in Murree41 minutes ago