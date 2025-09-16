Open Menu

Govt Issues List Of 113 Verified Umrah Companies To Protect Pilgrims From Fraud

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Govt issues list of 113 verified Umrah companies to protect pilgrims from fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has released an official list of 113 verified Umrah companies to safeguard pilgrims from fraud and malpractice.

According to Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the updated list is applicable for the Islamic year 1447 Hijri and has been uploaded to the ministry’s official website.

The spokesperson advised Umrah pilgrims to confirm a company’s authenticity from the ministry’s website before making any bookings. He stressed that all payments must be made through banks directly into the company’s account, while pilgrims should ensure they receive both the payment receipt and a copy of the agreement.

Highlighting the importance of secure arrangements, the spokesperson further said bookings must be made only through registered companies offering complete packages, including visa, airfare, transport, and accommodation.

