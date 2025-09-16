ATC Rejects Bail Plea Of PTI Leader Mahmoodur Rasheed In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in the Jinnah House attack case.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing, during which the prosecution strongly opposed the bail request.
Prosecutors argued that Rasheed was one of the prime accused in the May 9 riots and had already been convicted in four related cases.
The prosecution further contended that multiple court judgments had established Rasheed’s role in the May 9 violence, which carried charges of sedition and inciting the public to riot.
After concluding arguments from both sides, the court rejected the PTI leader’s bail plea.
