Over 1,500 Vehicles Penalized, 2 Seized In Safety Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

The Lahore District Administration has intensified its crackdown against vehicles using illegal cylinders and carrying dangerous overloads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Lahore District Administration has intensified its crackdown against vehicles using illegal cylinders and carrying dangerous overloads.

In the past 24 hours, two vehicles were seized and cases were registered against their owners, while more than 1,500 vehicles have so far been penalized during the ongoing operation.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stressed that protecting citizens’ lives is the administration’s foremost priority and warned that action against violators would continue without compromise.

As part of the campaign, the district administration has also focused on school transport safety, rescuing over 60 children from unsafe vehicles in recent days. Public awareness drives have been launched to educate families about the risks of unsafe transport, with parents urged not to send children in vehicles fitted with illegal cylinders.

