14 Shops Sealed, 5 Arrested In Action Against Overpriced Sugar Sales In ICT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have intensified their crackdown on profiteering as the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore sealed 14 shops and arrested five individuals for selling sugar at inflated rates in Sohan and Ghauri Town.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the authority carried out inspections in different localities of the Federal capital to monitor sugar prices.

During the operation in Sohan and Ghauri Town, several shopkeepers were found selling sugar above the government-notified rate.

In response, the Assistant Commissioner Nilore ordered immediate sealing of 14 shops involved in profiteering. Along with this, five shopkeepers were arrested on the spot and shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Officials said the drive against overpricing and hoarding of sugar would continue across the city without discrimination. They added that strict action will be taken against violators to ensure availability of sugar at government-fixed rates.

The district administration has also directed price control teams to conduct regular inspections in wholesale and retail markets.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any complaints regarding inflated prices to the relevant control rooms.

This operation comes as part of the broader campaign to stabilize prices of essential commodities in Islamabad. The administration has been conducting routine checks in markets to discourage profiteering and to ensure relief for consumers.

Authorities reaffirmed that measures are being taken to prevent artificial shortages and to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar at affordable rates. Shopkeepers found violating official price lists will face sealing of shops, arrests, and fines.

The district administration has urged traders to cooperate with the government’s efforts in maintaining stability in commodity prices. Continuous monitoring will remain in place, and further actions are expected in other parts of the city as well.

By sealing shops and arresting those involved in overpricing, the administration aims to send a strong message that profiteering will not be tolerated.

