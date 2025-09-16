Open Menu

Four Held For Stealing Wheat From PASSCO Center

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 08:32 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police foiled an attempt to steal government wheat from the PASSCO Center at Dullan Bangla, arresting four suspects on the spot and recovering 700 kilograms of stolen wheat along with the vehicle used in the crime.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan, Sajjad Ahmed and Muhammad Owais, residents of Kahror Pakka.

According to the FIR lodged at Sadar Police Station, the incident also exposed the alleged collusion of the PASSCO Center in-charge, Muhammad Usman, raising suspicions of internal involvement in the theft.

Police have registered a case under Sections 379/411 and launched further investigations to uncover the full network behind the operation, police sources said.

