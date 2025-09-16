Open Menu

No Need For PPP To Join PTI’s Political Narrative: Azma

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:12 PM

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

Minister says despite no loss of life in Sindh, PPP Pressuring federation to seek foreign aid

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) .Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, dismissed the recent press conference of Pakistan People’s Party leaders as “frivolous,” stating that PTI alone was sufficient to cry over political unemployment and there was no need for PPP to step into this narrative.

Azma Bokhari said that Punjab is currently facing the worst flood in the country’s history.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the provincial administration are working day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

“Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government is providing all possible assistance to the victims from its own resources and has not looked towards the federation or any other organization for help,” she added.

She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz has redirected all available resources and government machinery toward the affected areas.

“At present, our only focus is public service. It is due to political compulsion that we are tolerating our allies, but this does not mean we have to listen to PPP’s failed theories and false philosophies,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari further said that PPP leaders Manzoor Chaudhry and Hassan Murtaza should present their grievances and theories to Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah instead of indulging in political point-scoring.

She noted that Sindh has not suffered any major human or financial losses due to the floods, yet PPP is pressuring the federation to seek foreign aid, which reflects a non-serious attitude.

Concluding her remarks, the Punjab Information Minister said, “PPP and its defeated leaders must first focus on addressing the problems of the people of Sindh, where victims of the 2022 floods are still waiting for relief.”

