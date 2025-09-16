PTA Chairman Files Appeal Against IHC Decision Removing Him From Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:25 PM
Appeal, filed under 1972 Ordinance, contends that IHC decision delivered by Justice Babar Sattar is unlawful
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafiz-ur-Rehman has challenged in court the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that removed him from his post.
The appeal, filed under the 1972 Ordinance, contends that the IHC decision delivered by Justice Babar Sattar is unlawful.
In his petition, Hafiz-ur-Rehman stated that he was appointed as PTA Member (Administration) on May 24, 2023, and was promoted as chairman the very next day.
The plea further argued that the chairman has been carrying out his responsibilities in line with the prescribed laws and regulations, and the appeal has been submitted to validate the legality of his appointment.
The appellant also requested the court to take up the case for an urgent hearing.
