SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Chaudhry Shafay Hussain regarding the establishment of the Sialkot Industrial Zone

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Chaudhry Shafay Hussain regarding the establishment of the Sialkot Industrial Zone.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Maj (R) Javed Iqbal.

Key discussions revolved around accelerating progress on the project, ensuring world-class infrastructure, and unlocking new opportunities for industrial growth and exports from Sialkot.